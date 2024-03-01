WWE fans want current champion to get involved in Becky Lynch's title feud on Road to WrestleMania

Becky Lynch is set to challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania, and fans believe the creative team must involve a current champion in their feud.

The star in question is Mami's fellow Judgment Day member, Finn Balor. While the latter is part of the same stable as the reigning Women's World Champion, he also has a long history with Ripley's challenger, Becky Lynch.

Balor and Lynch have been friends for more than two decades, dating back to when the former Universal Champion trained the #1 contender. Becky has often credited Finn Balor for showing her ropes in the business, while the latter has repeatedly hailed The Man as one of the hardest-working talents in his wrestling school back in Ireland.

WWE fans believe it would be fitting to have Finn Balor make at least a one-off appearance during the title rivalry between Lynch and Rhea Ripley on the Road to WrestleMania. While a few in the WWE Universe believe that a mere backstage segment would be enough, others think the creative team could use this angle to sow the seeds of The Judgment Day's eventual split.

Here's what some of the fans had to say about one-half of the reigning Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, Finn Balor, potentially getting involved in the Women's World Championship feud between The Man and Mami:

Rhea Ripley breaks character to praise Becky Lynch after Elimination Chamber:

Rhea Ripley headlined the recently concluded Elimination Chamber premium live event in Perth, Australia, where she defended her title against Nia Jax. Following that, she addressed her next challenger, Becky Lynch, who had won the Women's Elimination Chamber match earlier in the night to earn a title shot at WrestleMania.

The champion was emotional, fresh off her victory in the main event, and shared an honest reaction to facing The Man at WrestleMania. Mami described a match against Lynch at WrestleMania as a 'Bucket List moment', showcasing excitement to take on the former multi-time women's champion.

Ripley had this to say:

"Everyone in the Elimination Chamber did exceptionally well. They all put up such a fantastic fight. I was watching very, very closely. I think heading into WrestleMania against Becky Lynch is a real bucket list moment. I've nearly knocked off everyone in the Horsewomen and Becky's the last one"

This will be the first time Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley will lock horns for gold on the main roster. The two superstars recently crossed paths on RAW earlier this week, engaging in a brutal war of words.

Are you excited to watch this epic clash between Mami and The Man? Who do you think will come out on top? Sound off in the comments section below!

