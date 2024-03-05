4 possible finishes for Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan - Current champion interferes, match concludes with no winners

Becky Lynch recently got her hands full after not only having to challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 40 but also getting on the bad side of two former champions en route to the event. With how things have gone lately on RAW, anything could happen once she challenges Liv Morgan next week.

Last week, Becky was attacked by Nia Jax while the former was confronting The Eradicator. Later in the episode, Lynch attacked The Irresistible Force while she faced Morgan, resulting in a disqualification victory for Nia. This result wasn't something Liv took kindly, and she made it known.

After Liv got mad at Becky backstage for costing her the match, Lynch had to get ready for Nia this week. When both women fought, it was then interrupted by Morgan, and Jax got the victory.

For this list, we will look at four possible outcomes between Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan on WWE RAW next week.

#4. Becky Lynch wins against all odds

Becky Lynch has proved time and time again that she can overcome any odds, whether that may be against a heel's illegal moves or multiple opponents at the same time. It's no wonder if she can overcome the same thing for whatever Liv Morgan has planned.

Liv Morgan has been more aggressive since returning at the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match, and fans took notice of this. Although she hasn't done illegal moves yet to win any matches, she could do so at RAW next week, especially with the type of opponent she has.

However, with Becky's experience and skills, she may have already expects Morgan to think outside the box, and so will she. Despite Liv's attempts to win, Lynch would still gain the victory.

#3. Liv Morgan scores a major victory

As mentioned above, Morgan has been more aggressive when performing inside the ring since her return this year. She solidified her exciting return with a stunning performance at the 2024 Women's Elimination Chamber match, and she could extend her revenge tour next week.

If Liv wins against Becky, whether that may be cleanly or not, it will be a big one. Lynch is a Grand Slam Champion and one of the most well-known stars in the company.

Also, The Man will challenge for the title at WrestleMania. Liv securing a win against Lynch will put her back in the spotlight and would receive major consideration to battle for the title.

#2. Nia Jax ensures no one gets the win

Much like Morgan's reaction last week, Nia didn't appreciate Liv getting involved in the match between Jax and Lynch. Next week, The Irresistible Force could ensure that both stars wouldn't end the night victorious.

It's possible that for next week's match between Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan, the fight will extend until outside the ring. Nia could then emerge and attack both women, resulting in a possible no-contest.

#1. Rhea Ripley could put her WrestleMania 40 opponent on notice

Rhea and Becky had multiple encounters on RAW even before the latter won the 2024 Women's Elimination Chamber. In the past, the former even expressed that she wanted to face The Man, but that doesn't mean there is no bad blood between them. Next week, The Eradicator could remind her rival exactly who she will go against.

During next week's Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan match, Rhea Ripley could interfere and taunt The Man, potentially costing her the bout. In this way, The Judgment Day member could remind her opponent that she is still the biggest threat in the division and why she's the champion.

