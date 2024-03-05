Liv Morgan breaks silence after WWE confirms a huge match against Becky Lynch

Liv Morgan will face Becky Lynch in a highly-awaited singles match between two former champions on RAW next week.

During the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match, Morgan returned to WWE after being sidelined for several months. She then stepped inside the Women's Elimination Chamber Match but was unsuccessful in becoming the #1 contender for the Women's World Championship held by Rhea Ripley.

On the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW, Morgan will face Lynch in a one-on-one match after she interrupted the latter's match against Nia Jax this week. After winning the Women's Elimination Chamber Match, The Man is guaranteed a shot at Ripley's title at WrestleMania 40.

Taking to Instagram, Morgan sent a one-word message aimed at Lynch ahead of their match.

"LMRT [stands for Liv Morgan Revenge Tour]," wrote Morgan.

Check out Morgan's Instagram post:

Becky Lynch warned Liv Morgan on WWE's The Bump

Becky Lynch had recently interfered in a match between Liv Morgan and Nia Jax on Monday Night RAW.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Lynch warned the former SmackDown Women's Champion.

"I know how I would feel if somebody did that to me. I would be pi**ed. I would want to fight them. I understand that. If she wants to fight me, I'll never say no. But, it was one of those things where I wasn't even thinking about her match I wasn't even thinking about the match, I was just thinking about getting my hands on Nia Jax and retribution because it was two weeks in a row... and I'm not just going to sit back and take that."

The former RAW Women's Champion added:

"So, retaliation had to happen, but I do apologize that it was at the expense of Liv. Sorry, I could've handled that a million different ways, but I didn't. If Liv wants to fight about it, she can, or if she wants to cry about it, she can."

It remains to be seen if WWE decides to add Morgan to the WrestleMania 40 match between Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch.

