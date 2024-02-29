Becky Lynch sends warning to 29-year-old WWE Superstar following RAW

Monday's WWE RAW saw Becky Lynch continue her Road to WrestleMania 40. She has now issued a clear warning to another roster member.

The Man recently won the Women's Elimination Chamber Match to challenge Rhea Ripley for her Women's World Championship at WrestleMania. Liv Morgan planned to earn that spot but came up short last weekend. This week on RAW, Nia Jax attacked Lynch, leading to the Lasskicker interfering in Jax's bout with Morgan. The Irish star and The Queen of Extreme are now at odds.

Becky Lynch appeared on the latest episode of WWE's The Bump to discuss her Road to WrestleMania. Lynch was asked if she had anything else to say to Morgan following RAW.

"I know how I would feel if somebody did that to me. I would be pi*sed. I would want to fight them. I understand that. If she wants to fight me, I'll never say no. But, it was one of those things where I wasn't even thinking about her match I wasn't even thinking about the match, I was just thinking about getting my hands on Nia Jax and retribution because it was two weeks in a row... and I'm not just going to sit back and take that," said Lynch.

The former RAW Women's Champion continued:

"So, retaliation had to happen, but I do apologize that it was at the expense of Liv. Sorry, I could've handled that a million different ways, but I didn't. If Liv wants to fight about it, she can, or if she wants to cry about it, she can." [From 28:33 to 29:50]

The Man will now face The Irresistible Force next week on RAW. This will be a rematch from RAW Day 1, where Jax defeated Lynch in the 12-minute opener.

Becky Lynch on what Rhea Ripley has done to Women's World Championship

WWE has officially announced that Becky Lynch will challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 40.

The Eradicator has been champion since defeating Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39. However, The Man does not think too highly of the championship reign.

Speaking to Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture, Lynch recently stated that Ripley has made the title irrelevant. She also accused WWE's Mami of dodging her.

"It's a chance to take that title, where it is sitting happily on her shoulder, not being threatened very much because she avoids it at all costs, whether she will attack somebody before the bell, or maybe she'll have Dom Dom [Dominik Mysterio] interfere. There is an interesting thing there. Two of her little gang, I've known them for 21 years. You have to ask, when it comes down to it, and it will come down to it, which side are they going to be on? Really, for me, it is taking that title and making it relevant again," she said. [H/T to Fightful]

Becky Lynch vs. Rhea Ripley will be their first-ever WWE TV match on the main roster. They fought to a no contest on the November 20, 2019 edition of NXT.

