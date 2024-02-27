29-year-old star to "scr*w" Becky Lynch in her match against Nia Jax on WWE RAW next week, believes veteran (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo believes Liv Morgan will likely cost Becky Lynch her match against Nia Jax on RAW next week.

The Man and the Irresistible Force renewed their feud on the red brand last night as the latter attacked Lynch during the opening segment. However, Becky got back at the powerhouse during her match against Liv Morgan. The duo will get a chance to settle their differences inside the squared circle next week, with Liv also in the picture as the 29-year-old was frustrated with Lynch interfering in her business.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo stated that it is likely that Liv Morgan will get back at Becky Lynch for interfering in her match and cost the Man her bout against Nia Jax next week.

"Liv could scr*w her in the match against Nia. That’s what it looks like to me."

The former WWE head writer added that it could lead to a singles match between the 29-year-old and Becky.

"We get another match, bro. We get another match between Liv and Becky." [From 42:34 onwards]

Becky Lynch is set to face Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at WWE WrestleMania XL. However, she may have to deal with Liv Morgan and Nia Jax before setting her sights on Mami.

