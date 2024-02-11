"She avoids it at all costs" - Becky Lynch claims Rhea Ripley made the Women's World Championship irrelevant, takes a major dig at her

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch took a major dig at Rhea Ripley by claiming she has made the Women's World Championship irrelevant.

Lynch and Ripley crossed paths during the recent WrestleMania 40 press conference. The Man has already qualified for the Women's Elimination Chamber Match and is one step closer to challenging The Eradicator for her title at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Speaking in an interview with Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture, Lynch stated that Ripley has avoided defending her title at all costs.

"It's a chance to take that title, where it is sitting happily on her shoulder, not being threatened very much because she avoids it at all costs, whether she will attack somebody before the bell, or maybe she'll have Dom Dom [Dominik Mysterio] interfere. There is an interesting thing there. Two of her little gang, I've known them for 21 years. You have to ask, when it comes down to it, and it will come down to it, which side are they going to be on? Really, for me, it is taking that title and making it relevant again," said Becky Lynch. [H/T: Fightful]

Expand Tweet

Becky Lynch plans on exposing Rhea Ripley

Becky Lynch also plans on exposing Rhea Ripley, adding that The Eradicator won't be able to compete with The Man's heart and passion.

During the same interview, the former SmackDown Women's Champion stated that Ripley has mostly been 'walking around' with her title and hasn't defended it.

"She's been walking around, 'I'm the best. I'm the greatest.' You don't do anything. You don't defend it. You just walk around holding it like it's a little trophy. She has all the potential, she has all the goods, she's great. She has a natural finesse, but I have a scrappiness and a heart and a passion that is undeniable that I don't think she can compete with. I want that. I want our champion to have heart and to care. The question is, is that title not represented because Rhea doesn't care or because she's lazy, which one is it? We're going to find out," added Lynch.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen if Lynch manages to win the Elimination Chamber and confirm her Women's World Championship match at WrestleMania 40.

What are your thoughts on Lynch firing shots at Ripley? Sound off in the comments below.