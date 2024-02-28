Liv Morgan sends one-word message to shut down Becky Lynch "revenge tour"

Liv Morgan made a massive return at WWE Royal Rumble earlier this year to kickstart her "revenge tour" and refuses to let Becky Lynch have the same.

Morgan and Lynch competed in the Women's Elimination Chamber match this past weekend, where they were the final two competitors. The Man eventually won the match and sealed her title opportunity at WrestleMania against Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley.

While Becky Lynch seemingly hijacked Liv Morgan's plans to go after Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania, the latter refused to let the Grand Slam Champion take over the "revenge tour" as well.

Morgan locked horns with Nia Jax in a singles match on RAW this week. However, the match ended via DQ after Becky launched a surprise attack on Nia to avenge the beatdown she received at the hands of "The Irresistible Force" in the opening segment of the match.

Morgan was visibly frustrated with Lynch's interference and doubled down on social media when WWE tried to describe the attack as a Lynch "revenge tour." She reshared the post with one word to make her intentions clear:

"No," wrote Liv Morgan when resharing WWE's post.

Many in the WWE Universe also perceived it as a potential push towards Morgan's heel turn on the red brand. Fans believe the former women's champion has shown signs of frustration and may soon blow up in her hunt for revenge.

Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley crossed paths on WWE RAW

This week's Monday Night RAW kickstarted with Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley kickstarting their title feud en route to WrestleMania. The two superstars will lock horns for the Women's World Championship for the first time, setting up a blockbuster match at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Both Lynch and Ripley issued warnings to each other, promising to unleash hell upon each other when they meet inside the squared circle. The Man subtly credited Mami for her current run before promising to end the same at WrestleMania. However, the Judgment Day member would come out on top to end The Man's supremacy in the women's division.