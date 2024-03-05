Massive grudge match ends in no contest after outside interference on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch faced Nia Jax during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

In their long-storied rivalry, Nia Jax recently claimed a decisive victory over Becky Lynch, seemingly concluding their feud. However, the narrative shifted when Jax lost the Women's Elimination Chamber match, whereas Becky triumphed in securing a title shot at WrestleMania 40.

Dissatisfied with the turn of events, Jax attacked Becky on WWE RAW last week. In retaliation, the latter interfered during Nia's match later in the show, announcing an official grudge match between the two for this week's episode.

The Man initiated the bout with a series of kicks, but Jax promptly halted the flurry with a powerful body slam. This dynamic persisted throughout the match, as Jax shut her down whenever Becky attempted a comeback. At one point, Nia delivered a thunderous leg drop from the top rope, yet it proved insufficient to secure a victory over Becky.

When the action spilled to ringside, Nia swung Becky into the barricade. At that critical moment, Liv Morgan suddenly appeared, delivering a forearm from the barricade to Nia, causing a disqualification.

This retaliation from Liv came after her match with Nia was abruptly halted last week due to an interference caused by Becky.

Following the match, Becky was spotted arguing backstage with Liv Morgan. In the heat of the moment, Becky issued a challenge for a singles match for next week's WWE RAW.

