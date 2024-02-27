Becky Lynch attacks long-time rival on WWE RAW; huge match ends in disqualification

WWE Superstar Nia Jax faced Liv Morgan during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

Both women, Morgan and Jax, failed in their pursuits at the 2024 Elimination Chamber. While Morgan participated in the Women's Chamber match, Jax headlined the event, challenging for the Women's World Championship against Rhea Ripley. Following these setbacks, both competitors were determined to regain some momentum on the Road to WrestleMania.

Liv Morgan began the match with a strong offense, delivering corner strikes and a rising knee. However, Jax quickly turned the tide by reversing Morgan's Tijeras into a Samoan drop. From that point onward, it was all Nia as she maintained her dominance in the ring.

Liv displayed resilience, making a comeback with a missile drop, followed by a codebreaker. Despite her efforts, it proved insufficient to put The Irresistible Force away.

In the closing stages of the match, Becky Lynch, who had been earlier attacked by Jax during the show, came out to settle the score. Lynch went after Nia Jax, leading to the match ending in a disqualification.

WWE later announced that the long-time rivals will face each other in a one-on-one match on next week's episode of RAW.

