Nia Jax attacks 22-year veteran in anger on RAW and has to be stopped by 7 people after losing to Rhea Ripley

Nia Jax failed to capture the Women's World Championship at Elimination Chamber. However, that didn't stop her from making a big impact on the following RAW after as she targeted a 22-year veteran.

This week's episode opened with Jax's Elimination Chamber opponent, Rhea Ripley, coming out to hype her match against Becky Lynch up. The Man also came out and confronted the Women's World Champion, and Ripley looked unbothered and completely confident.

After Rhea Ripley had the last word, Nia Jax attacked the 22-year veteran Becky Lynch before seven people came out to stop her.

Ripley looked on in disbelief as "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio stopped her from getting involved. As you may know, the Irresistible Force Nia defeated Becky Lynch clean on the Day 1 edition of RAW, which many consider the best match of her career.

After the assault, she claimed that because she beat Becky Lynch, she should be the one facing Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40 instead.

It looks like Jax and Becky Lynch will be on a collision course before WrestleMania 40 - with The Man expected to gain retribution.