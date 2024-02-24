3 reasons Becky Lynch won the 2024 Women's Elimination Chamber Match

Becky Lynch has done the unthinkable as she beat the odds to win the Women's Elimination Chamber Match. The Man created history in Perth, as it was her first Chamber match. Lynch will compete for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania XL.

Thanks to her victory in the Chamber Match, the former champion is on course to reclaim her position at the top of the table. Here are three reasons why Becky Lynch won the 2024 Women's Elimination Chamber Match:

#3. To put Becky Lynch in the main event picture

Becky Lynch is one of the top superstars in the WWE Women's Division. However, she has not been on the main event scene for quite some time. With WrestleMania XL on the horizon, WWE seemingly wants to elevate Lynch and put her back at the very top of the division.

With the Women's World Title being the top prize in the Women's Division on Monday Night RAW, the company wanted to put her in the spotlight at the Philadelphia extravaganza. Therefore, it could be one of the reasons she won the Women's Elimination Chamber Match.

#2. To create a historic feat

Ever since Triple H took over as creative head, WWE has focused on creating history and never-seen-before moments. Becky Lynch is one of the most accomplished superstars in the women's division. However, she entered the Women's Elimination Chamber match for the first time in her career.

Therefore, WWE wanted to capitalize on this moment and create a historic feat that would be a memento. Becky has added her name to the coveted list of superstars who won their maiden Elimination Chamber Match. Lynch's victory has added another jewel to her crown.

#1. To give Rhea Ripley a huge opponent for WrestleMania XL

WWE has been building Rhea Ripley as a juggernaut in the Women's Division. Ever since winning the Women's World Championship, Ripley has barely defended her title against any credible opponent. With WrestleMania XL around the corner, the company wanted to put her in a huge match.

This could be one of the reasons Becky Lynch won the Women's Elimination Chamber Match, as she is a top-tier superstar who can pose a serious threat to Rhea Ripley's title reign. WWE has been teasing this match for a long time. It will be a sight to see when the two juggernauts of the women's division lock horns at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Share your views on The Man winning the Women's Elimination Chamber Match in the comments below.