"He just walked away" - Former WWE star comments on CM Punk leaving AEW (Exclusive)

A former WWE and current AEW name recently opened up about CM Punk leaving the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The name in question is none other than QT Marshall, who spoke about Punk's shocking contract termination from AEW after his backstage fight with Jack Perry at the All In PPV. After leaving AEW, CM Punk would go on to make his historic WWE return at the Survivor Series: War Games Premium Live Event. Punk had been gone from the company for nine long years and many thought that his return to the Stamford-based promotion would be impossible.

In an exclusive interview with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, QT Marshall was asked if he was surprised at Punk's big return to the WWE at Survivor Series.

"Yes and No, I don't think he got to finish his story even at AEW. I think being in AEW kinda gave him the confidence to know that people were still there for him and he could still do it. If you're gonna do it and you can't do it at AEW anymore for whatever the reasons were, then go back to WWE if they're willing to give him a chance. I always liked him backstage, I know there were reports that he kept me off TV."

Marshall continued:

"We actually talked about it and we agreed. Neither of us wanted me to be Will Hobbs' manager I also had to work Saturdays and Wednesdays so when he and I spoke about the idea that he didn't want me with Will Hobbs, I was like, 'Yeah let's sign me up for that one cuz I rather only work on Wednesdays'. But I didn't think that it was gonna be out of the realm that he would go back because the WWE had so many people that have done negative stuff and then come back. I don't think he really did anything negative, he just walked away. Yeah he did his interview that they had a lawsuit but other than that, It's like Cody, when Cody left WWE, he was a true professional. He's been a true professional about leaving AEW." [0:41-1:59]

QT Marshall talks about his AEW run, talks with WWE, and Turnbuckle Championship Wrestling in the video above.

Former AEW star CM Punk recently commented on not being in WWE 2K24

Former WWE Champion CM Punk returned to the Stamford-based promotion in November 2023 and many fans were sure that the Voice of the Voiceless would be playable in the next WWE 2K installment.

In a recent Instagram story, CM Punk addressed not being added to the WWE 2K24 video game roster. Punk said that he will try to put pressure on 2K games so they give the fans what they want.

"I know this because the fans are going crazy, they are asking where I'm at, they are asking how come I am not in the video game. So, I've decided to make it my thing today to try to get to the bottom of this. Because the fans are asking, they are demanding that I be put in this video game. Now, I'm not a technology guy. I'm barely a video game guy, so I don't know how fast they can do this. But like I said, we're going to try to get to the bottom of it and I am going to tag them (2KGames) here to put the pressure on. Let's hold some feet to fires today, ladies and gentlemen," said CM Punk.

It seems like the Instagram story worked as 2K Games recently announced that CM Punk will be a part of the ECW Punk DLC pack available to the fans on May 15, 2024. This will be Punk's first appearance in a WWE video game since 2K15.

