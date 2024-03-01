Huge potential CM Punk spoiler for WWE RAW before WrestleMania

CM Punk is injured and unable to compete in WWE right now. However, there may be some plans for him on the WWE RAW before WrestleMania.

The Voice of the Voiceless returned to WWE late last year and immediately made a splash. He was expected to be heading into WrestleMania season as Seth Rollins' opponent, with the two of them getting the main event he had been aiming for his whole life.

However, despite coming close to winning the Battle Royal, Punk fell short at Royal Rumble 2024. Not only that, but he also suffered a torn tricep. As a result, he would not only have to go into recovery but also miss WrestleMania altogether.

Now, after the Elimination Chamber event, Drew McIntyre is set to face Seth Rollins. However, Punk may still play a role at the event despite being injured.

The RAW before WrestleMania is taking place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Unlike every other event before that, Punk is advertised for the event.

"WWE Monday Night RAW returns to Brooklyn on April 1 with the final Monday Night RAW before WrestleMania! See all your favorite RAW Superstars including Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Becky Lynch, Rhea Ripley, Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dom Mysterio, Jey Uso, Drew McIntyre and many more." [H/T Barclays Center website]

He will be appearing on the RAW before WrestleMania. Whether this leads to him being involved in some way at the event remains to be seen. However, his appearance days before the show indicates he will play a role.

CM Punk may not have to be involved in a wrestling role for WrestleMania

There are multiple potential roles that CM Punk could play at WrestleMania, even with an injury.

Given the impact of his signing, WWE not wanting to keep him away from the event makes sense.

The star could end up in a referee role, as a commentator, or even as the host for the event, but it remains to be seen if that happens.

