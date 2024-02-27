CM Punk sets new mission amid WWE absence

WWE RAW star CM Punk has revealed his new mission as he recovers from the torn triceps he suffered during the Men's Royal Rumble match on January 27.

CM Punk returned to the world of professional wrestling after seven years away on the 2nd edition of AEW Rampage in 2021. AEW fans were hopeful that they were going to see the best version of the controversial star, but unfortunately, the second half of his run with the promotion was disastrous.

CM Punk took to his Instagram story today to comment on being left out of WWE 2K24's roster. The veteran said that he understands he was late to the party, and that it takes time to add him to the game. However, he noted that he's not in the new DLC teaser and vowed to figure out why he is not in the game for the fans. You can check out his Instagram story by clicking here.

"I know this because the fans are going crazy, they are asking where I'm at, they are asking how come I am not in the video game. So, I've decided to make it my thing today to try to get to the bottom of this. Because the fans are asking, they are demanding that I be put in this video game. Now, I'm not a technology guy. I'm barely a video game guy, so I don't know how fast they can do this. But like I said, we're going to try to get to the bottom of it and I am going to tag them (2KGames) here to put the pressure on. Let's hold some feet to fires today, ladies and gentlemen," said CM Punk.

Punk shares new mission on Instagram.

WWE RAW star admits he was surprised to see CM Punk return

R-Truth also returned to the company at Survivor Series 2023 after spending over a year on the shelf with a torn quad.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in an exclusive interview last month, R-Truth commented on CM Punk's return to the company. The veteran noted that he was surprised like everyone else and added that Punk was good for business.

"I was just as surprised as everybody else. Very surprised. I love Phil, I think Punk is good for business, you can't take nothing away from him, you know. At the same time, you d*mn sure can't get in the way of Cody Rhodes. He has got his story he is trying to finish. In same form or fashion, I am a part of that story too, you know. But he need to tell it, with somebody else," he said. [3:03 onwards]

You can check out the full video below:

WWE 2K24 is set to be released on March 8, 2024. Only time will tell if CM Punk will get his wish and be added to the game in the weeks ahead.

