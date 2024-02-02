3 injuries CM Punk has suffered since blockbuster return in 2021

Soon after the 2014 Royal Rumble, CM Punk walked out of WWE, seemingly done with the Stamford-based company and pro wrestling altogether. The Second City Saint had an unsuccessful run in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) wrestling during his time away from sports entertainment.

However, in pro wrestling, the phrase "Never say Never" is not tossed around for no reason. Seven years after his notorious departure, Punk returned to the ring in All Elite Wrestling, WWE's top competitor.

The Straight Edge Superstar had a successful but controversial run in Tony Khan's promotion, winning the AEW World Championship twice. In September 2023, Tony Khan terminated Punk's contract due to just cause, paving the way for a remarkable return to WWE at the Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event last November.

Unfortunately, in addition to controversy, his in-ring comeback to pro wrestling has also been plagued with injury. Let's look at three injuries CM Punk has suffered since his blockbuster return in 2021.

#3. CM Punk suffered a foot injury at Double or Nothing 2022

When CM Punk set foot in the AEW ring, it immediately became clear that he was to become a massive superstar, or even the poster boy, for the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The Straight Edge Superstar reached the pinnacle in May 2022. At Double or Nothing, Punk defeated "Hangman" Adam Page to win the AEW World Championship, resulting in a heartwarming scene for wrestling fans.

Unfortunately, the Second City Saint suffered a foot injury during the bout, forcing him to take time off for surgery. Punk did not relinquish the title, but an interim AEW World Champion was crowned at Forbidden Door Pay-Per-View. This later led to a dispute with the interim champion, Jon Moxley, formerly known as Dean Ambrose.

Speaking of his foot injury, CM Punk revealed the circumstances:

"I did the stage dive, what an idiot. I must have hit my foot on the top of the guard rail, but I didn’t feel it. You would think that s**t would hurt, but people caught me, put me back down, I waited for FTR, it just didn’t feel right. I thought I just whacked it, but then I wrestled on it, blew a springboard, came off the top with a double axe, did all this s**t.”

The two-time AEW World Champion returned in August 2022 to ignite a feud with Jon Moxley. However, Moxley quickly sidelined the dispute when he defeated Punk in a bout to determine the Undisputed titleholder on Dynamite.

#2. The Second City Saint tore his triceps at AEW All Out 2022

CM Punk did not stay off the injury list for long because he tore his triceps in an AEW World Championship bout against Jon Moxley, formerly known as Dean Ambrose, at the All Out Pay-Per-View in September 2022.

This time, The Straight Edge Superstar received redemption as he defeated Moxley to win the top prize of the Jacksonville-based company. Unfortunately, Punk suffered an untimely triceps injury and was a prominent figure in the infamous All Out Press Conference media scrum.

Punk was suspended, and the AEW World Title was vacated. During this period of absence, he went under the knife, rendering the top star out of action for six to nine months.

After nine months, CM Punk would return on the premiere episode of Collision in June 2023, a couple of months before his departure from AEW.

#1. CM Punk tore his triceps again in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match

CM Punk had only one goal upon his earth-shattering return to WWE at the Survivor Series: WarGames 2023: to main event WrestleMania.

Unfortunately, Punk failed to win the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match as he was last eliminated by Cody Rhodes. To further spoil his dream, the Second City Saint tore his triceps during the bout, ruling him out of WrestleMania XL.

Drew McIntyre took credit for putting Punk out of action as the unfortunate incident occurred when The Straight Edge Superstar landed awkwardly from the Future Shock DDT. The Scottish Warrior assaulted Punk to rub salt in his wound.

