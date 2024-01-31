Drew McIntyre trolls CM Punk following attack on WWE RAW

Drew McIntyre poked fun at his rival CM Punk after putting him out of commission with an attack on WWE RAW.

CM Punk opened the most recent edition of Monday Night RAW with a heartbreaking announcement to the WWE Universe. The Second City Saint officially announced that he would not be able to compete at WrestleMania after suffering a tricep injury during the Men's Royal Rumble match.

The injury reportedly occurred after Drew McIntyre nailed Punk with a Future Shock DDT, with the injury derailing plans for him to wrestle anytime soon.

The Scottish Warrior would then interrupt the Straight Edge Superstar during his heartfelt promo. This led to a heated confrontation, with McIntyre attacking CM Punk and stomping down on his arm.

Following this attack, Drew seemingly has no remorse over his actions on WWE RAW as he trolled the former WWE Champion on social media. He would post famous lyrics from Meek Mill's iconic song Dreams and Nightmares, admitting he prayed for Punk's injury.

Drew McIntyre admitted to intentionally injuring CM Punk on WWE RAW

Drew McIntyre has undergone a considerable change in character in recent months. The Scottish Warrior has the entire locker room on notice as he aims to reclaim the top spot in the promotion.

With every passing day, his hatred for fellow wrestlers has only grown. The Scottish Warrior set out to interrupt CM Punk on this week's edition of Monday Night RAW, and his vicious side was for everyone to see.

The Second City Savior came out with his arm in a sling and delivered the sad news to the WWE Universe that he had injured his tricep, revealing that it required surgery and that he would miss WrestleMania 40. McIntyre would soon come out to the ring and confront him to voice his anger over his elimination from the Men's Royal Rumble Match.

It was rumored that the injury that led to CM Punk's injury was the Future Shock DDT delivered by McIntyre. The 38-year-old star didn't shy away from his topic and took full responsibility for his actions.

The segment would become even more intense, with McIntyre attacking the Straight Edge Superstar and stomping hard on his injured arm. Sami Zayn came out to make the save and make the Scottish Psychopath retreat backstage before he could do even more damage to CM Punk.

