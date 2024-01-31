Drew McIntyre has brutal response to WWE’s heartfelt message

WWE RAW star Drew McIntyre has undergone an attitude change as of late and has become one of the most despicable superstars on the roster.

The former WWE Champion interrupted CM Punk last night during RAW as the veteran revealed he suffered a torn triceps during the Men's Royal Rumble match. The injury may have occurred when McIntyre hit a Future Shock DDT to Punk during the Rumble match this past Saturday night.

The Straight Edge Superstar delivered a heartfelt promo last night on RAW and admitted that he will be missing WrestleMania 40 due to injury. McIntyre claimed that he prayed for Punk's injury to happen and then brutally stomped on his injured arm.

WWE's official X account sent a message to CM Punk today and wished the veteran well in his recovery. Drew McIntyre responded with a GIF of NBA legend Michael Jordan laughing, as seen in his post below.

Vince Russo reacts to the promo between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre on WWE RAW

Former WWE writer Vince Russo has shared his thoughts on the promo between the two superstars last night on RAW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Vince Russo noted that the company likely had to scramble to come up with something following Punk's injury. Russo praised both Punk and McIntyre for their performance during the promo last night on the red brand.

"We had the Punk in-ring with Drew McIntyre, and obviously that is a fix because Punk's not gonna be able to be at WrestleMania now. That was a good promo by Punk. I think Drew had a great line when he said, 'I prayed for this to happen.' You got some real heel heat on Drew," said Russo. [From 2:30 onwards]

Drew McIntyre has become bitter after failing to win several title matches in 2023. He also kicked off 2024 with a loss to World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins on the Day 1 edition of WWE RAW. It will be interesting to see what the promotion has planned for McIntyre on the road to WrestleMania 40.

Did you enjoy the promo between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre on RAW? Would you like to see the two stars have a rivalry when Punk returns from injury? Let us know your opinion in the comments section below.

