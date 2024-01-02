Drew McIntyre breaks silence after another devastating loss to Seth Rollins on RAW: Day 1

Drew McIntyre took to Twitter/X to break silence after losing to Seth Rollins in the main event of Monday Night RAW: Day 1.

Last year at the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, McIntyre came agonizingly close to dethroning Rollins and winning the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

On this week's RAW, McIntyre once again pushed Rollins to his limits. The closing moments of the match saw Damian Priest trying to cash in his Money in the Bank contract. However, McIntyre fought off The Judgment Day before Rollins secured the victory, courtesy of the stomp.

Taking to Twitter/X, McIntyre sent out a cryptic tweet after his loss.

Check out McIntyre's tweet:

Expand Tweet

Konnan believes Drew McIntyre will be a focal point on Monday Night RAW

In late 2023, Drew McIntyre finally turned heel after failing to win the World Heavyweight Championship and the Intercontinental Championship.

Wrestling veteran Konnan has been highly impressed by The Scottish Warrior. Speaking on the K100 podcast, he mentioned that the former WWE Champion will be a focal point in the company in the coming months. He said:

"They're going to do stuff with him [Drew McIntyre]. I think he's very interesting. I did think that he looks super lame, corny, Mayor McCheese JoJo coming down with the sword named Angela. I know it's after his mom, but still... Just ditch the sword. I don't see nothing wrong with him wearing the kilt, he's a Scotsman. I think they're doing really interesting TV with him right now. So yeah, I do think he will be the focus in months to come."

Expand Tweet

In 2023, McIntyre was unsuccessful in his attempt to dethrone Gunther as the Intercontinental Champion. It now remains to be seen which direction the Scotsman is headed to next.

What did you make of McIntyre's loss to Rollins on RAW? Sound off in the comments section below!

A former WWE star was upset about his release. He shoots from the hip here.