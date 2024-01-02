Drew McIntyre sends a bold message ahead of his World Heavyweight Title match against Seth Rollins at Day 1

Drew McIntyre is set to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship in the main event of Monday Night RAW: Day 1.

McIntyre has previously been unsuccessful in his attempt to dethrone Rollins. The former WWE Champion came close to winning the World Heavyweight Title at Crown Jewel but ultimately could not do so.

Taking to Twitter/X, McIntyre posted an edited graphic of him holding the World Heavyweight Championship and his sword. The Scottish Warrior boldly warned Rollins with his latest tweet.

Check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Konnan recently praised Drew McIntyre

Konnan spoke highly of Drew McIntyre for his latest work, especially following his heel turn.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan claimed he wasn't a fan of McIntyre walking out with his sword. However, he feels the former WWE Champion will be crucial for the company in the coming months.

Konnan said:

"They're going to do stuff with him [Drew McIntyre]. I think he's very interesting. I did think that he looks super lame, corny, Mayor McCheese JoJo coming down with the sword named Angela. I know it's after his mom, but still... Just ditch the sword. I don't see nothing wrong with him wearing the kilt, he's a Scotsman. I think they're doing really interesting TV with him right now. So yeah, I do think he will be the focus in months to come."

Expand Tweet

While McIntyre did fail to beat Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship, he was also unsuccessful in his attempt to dethrone Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship.

At the Survivor Series Premium Live Event, the 38-year-old superstar teamed up with The Judgment Day in a losing effort against Cody Rhodes and his team.

Are you excited for McIntyre's WWE run in 2024? Sound off in the comments section below.

A former WWE star was upset about his release. He shoots from the hip here.