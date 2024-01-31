CM Punk's tearful promo was hard to watch; puts life in perspective, according to former WWE star 

Former ECW and WWE star Tommy Dreamer recently spoke about CM Punk's promo on RAW this week.

The Best in the World kicked off the RAW after Royal Rumble 2024. Punk revealed that he had torn his tricep during the annual multi-man match. He told the fans he needed rehab and would probably miss three to four months of action, effectively taking him out of the WrestleMania 40 card.

On a recent episode of the Busted Open podcast, Dreamer discussed Punk's emotional promo. The ECW original said the segment felt very real when the star was teary-eyed and named his friends who were battling real-life problems like cancer.

"It's the hardest way to say goodbye. It's the hardest way to tell people I can't do what I set out to do, and you know, at times, with tears in his eyes a little bit, he has to go out there and do that. There are so many things you wanna say because you're gonna be gone [a] minimum [of] four months, and also the biggest push was for him for WrestleMania," Dreamer said.

The former WWE star loved the promo but was sad that Punk would be on the sidelines for WrestleMania this year:

"I loved it. Straight up mentioning people, he mentioned somebody who has cancer always has a smile on his face. A firefighter from Chicago, all people that he has a real experience with, really puts life in perspective when you talk about, 'Oh, I tore my tricep, and I can't go be a professional wrestler on a big show.' I loved the promo because it was real. I hate that it happened to my friend CM Punk and also the performer CM Punk," Dreamer added. [3:25 - 4:30]

Drew McIntyre attacked CM Punk

This week on RAW, as CM Punk was talking about resilience and how he would come back stronger, he was interrupted by Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Warrior told Punk he was happy that the latter was out of his way and now he would live his dream of headlining WrestleMania.

McIntyre eventually assaulted Punk, stomping the star's injured tricep before Sami Zayn rushed out to make the save. The Scotsman later defeated Zayn in a singles match in the main event.

Drew McIntyre even took to social media to taunt Punk's injury, sharing numerous memes.

