3 blockbuster announcements fans can expect on the Road to WrestleMania 40

In just over two weeks, WWE will present the 40th edition of their biggest show of the year, WrestleMania.

Over the past few months, various matches have been booked for the Show of Shows such as Sami Zayn vs Gunther, Becky Lynch vs Rhea Ripley and Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins vs Roman Reigns and The Rock.

With many other big matches announced for the spectacle, April 6th and April 7th in Philadelphia have the potential to be one of the biggest and greatest events in the company's history.

With WrestleMania XL just a few days away, we are going to look at 3 big announcements WWE can still make before the show takes place.

#3 - Damage CTRL puts the titles on the line

So far every Championship on the main roster has a match booked for The Show of Shows apart from the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

The belts are currently held by Asuka and Kairi Sane of Damage CTRL, and the pair have dominantly reigned as champions in recent months with no team seemingly able to stop them.

One singles star who surprisingly is not booked for Mania yet is Bianca Belair, who has been a regular feature on the show in recent years. A way in which Belair could be on the card however would be for her to find a partner who she could team-up with to take on The Kabuki Warriors.

A performer that many fans would like Bianca to work with whether as a team or against one another is Jade Cargill. The two powerhouses shared a huge moment at the Women's Royal Rumble Match in January that sent fans into a frenzy.

During a recent interview with Brad Gilmore, Bianca recapped her and Cargill's moment in the Rumble, including what the future holds for the pair of them.

"I was very excited about the Royal Rumble. Very excited about her coming in and actually debuting, and for the world to see what she can do. But I was even more excited about us being able to stand in that ring. We stood there, and we didn’t say anything, we didn’t do anything, and the crowd erupted. I think that just shows the potential that this has, whether it’s us tagging together, whether it’s us going up against each other in a singles match. People just want to see us in the ring together."

#2 - The stakes rise for Jimmy vs Jey

Arguably the most intense and personal match heading into WrestleMania this year is the long-awaited showdown between each member of the longest-reigning tag team champions of all time, The Usos.

Jimmy and Jey have been destined to face one another ever since the former screwed the latter out of the Undisputed WWE Universal title last year at SummerSlam. Last week on SmackDown, Jimmy Uso accepted his brother's challenge for a singles match in Philadelphia.

An individual who has a massive personal interest in this bout is the father of The Usos and WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, who recently took to social media after the contest was announced.

"It’s time to show the world, just what you boys are made of #UsoMania40. Know this, Yeet or No Yeet WE ALL WIN especially the great WWE Universe fans. They stood by us since day one @thesamoandynasty family. To say I’m proud is an understatement. World sit back and watch history in the making AGAIN."

While many fans are already excited about this match-up, WWE may look to amp up the stakes even higher in the coming weeks by adding a stipulation for the contest.

Given that this is a war between siblings and with Philadelphia being the city of brotherly love, there is arguably no better city to host this matchup come WrestleMania XL.

#1 - CM Punk makes his presence known at WrestleMania 40

Although fans are extremely excited for WrestleMania 40 one piece missing from the show that originally seemed like an integral part of it was the inclusion of CM Punk.

The Chicago native made his return to the company late last year, and since then it seemed like he and the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins were on a collision course for The Showcase of the Immortals. However, after Punk injured his tricep at the Royal Rumble in January, the company's plans with The Second City Saint were put on the shelf.

Despite Punk not being able to compete in the ring, his fans may still get to see him live at Mania, in some capacity. This week on Monday Night RAW, a video package of Punk emerged with him heavily hinting that he will be at WrestleMania 40.

"WrestleMania is in Philadelphia. What are the first four letters in Philadelphia? Phil… whether or not I’m invited, never matters to CM Punk, he’ll be there."

CM Punk's WrestleMania 40 role may be revealed next Monday on RAW as WWE announced that he will be present for the show, which is taking place in his hometown of Chicago.

