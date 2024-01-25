Former AEW star open to joining WWE

WWE's status as the global giant of the wrestling landscape has been maintained over time due to its continuous influx of new stars. That has also included athletes from their rival competitor, AEW, crossing over, with another former star being open to making that jump.

The star in question is Joey Janela. The talented in-ring competitor began working with AEW from its inception until 2022. However, his incredible wrestling skills found home on Tony Khan's 'B shows,' AEW Dark and Dark Elevation.

The 34-year-old star recently stated that he has certain goals left in his career, including joining Triple H and his creative regime. In an interview with MuscleManMalcolm, Janela stated that if the Stamford-based promotion were to offer him an opportunity, he would be sure that something could be worked out.

"I have New Japan as a goal, I have Tokyo Dome as a goal. Who knows? For 18 years in the business right now, I’m in pretty good condition. I could always be in better condition, which, it comes in cycles. But hey, if WWE wants to give me a chance, I’m sure we can make that happen. I’m a lot smarter now than I was a few years ago, and I’m a lot more mature, so we can definitely do something there, I believe, with their creative and my creative. We could mesh the minds together and see what happens. It could be a complete disaster. Who knows? But that’s always been the goal, that’s always been the dream." [H/T Fightful]

Joey Janela had rejected an opportunity to join WWE in the past

Joey Janela had revealed that WWE once gave him an offer to compete at WrestleMania against The Miz. However, he turned it down as he desired to face one of their biggest stars in history, The Rock.

"They said, 'We have this plan for you, we want you to wrestle with The Miz.' I said 'The Miz is cool and all, but I have to wrestle The Rock. No Rock, no go.' 'Rock is filming a movie.' Too damn bad, you don't get Joey Janela.'"

The Rock was recently unveiled as the newest member of the TKO Board of Directors, following WWE's huge deal with Netflix to exclusively stream Monday Night RAW, starting in January 2025. With this new development, it would be interesting to see how The Rock is inserted into their plans, as the road to WrestleMania kicks off Saturday at the Royal Rumble premium live event.

Do you think The Rock vs. Joey Janela is a match you would want to see? Sound off in the comments section below!

