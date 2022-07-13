Former AEW star provides details of the events before his departure from Tony Khan's company

Marko Stunt recently revealed how AEW President Tony Khan managed his contract situation before the former's exit from the promotion.

Stunt's contract with the Jacksonville-based company expired this May, joining Joey Janela, whose deal also lapsed in the same month. The 25-year-old had a three-year stint in the company and was featured as a member of The Jurassic Express.

However, after September 2021, Stunt wasn't utilized regularly on television and on YouTube shows like Dark and Dark: Elevation. It led to fans speculating if the upstart's contract had expired.

During an interview with NBC Sports Boston, Stunt admitted he had a roller-coaster relationship with Khan. He disclosed that AEW didn't respond to his texts and inquiries, citing a lack of communication.

"I never really had any communication at the end, so I didn’t know if I was getting let go or renewed or anything. I sent out an email and didn’t get a response, I texted him and didn’t get a response," Stunt said.

He only learned the actual situation of his contract status when Head of Talent Relations Christopher Daniels informed him. Stunt claimed change of plans and financial constraints were the reasons behind his departure.

"I was told budget reasoning and that plans had just changed for what they wanted to do. Yeah, so, that was really the only thing they told me. It was kind of a general let go like, "Oh hey, we’re not able to do this,'" Stunt added. [H/T WrestlingInc]

The star mentioned that he was open to returning to All Elite Wrestling in the future.

Marko Stunt wants to open his wrestling promotion months after leaving AEW

During the same interview, Marko Stunt expressed his intentions of starting his own wrestling promotion after leaving AEW. He didn't provide further details but noted that it would take place soon.

"I have my own promotion coming up around where I live in Memphis. I think we're starting here in September. We're still trying to come up with everything and do everything. We haven't released any posters or anything. That is coming soon. I am going to be starting up a promotion here."

Stunt is currently a freelancer, with his last match taking place at Game Changer Wrestling's You Wouldn't Understand show. Fans will have to wait and see if he joins a major wrestling company in the near future.

Find out which AEW star overpowered Brock Lesnar here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far