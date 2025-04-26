Former AEW star reacts to Aleister Black's blockbuster WWE return on SmackDown

Aleister Black made his blockbuster return on WWE SmackDown, and a former AEW star reacted very positively. This could be very telling about how his second stint goes.

Black left AEW in February 2025, which was very abrupt, especially given that he was the head of the House of Black. His departure left a huge void, as Buddy Matthews, Brody King, and Julia Hart were without a leader.

However, he has returned to WWE, and he showed up and confronted the Miz, who was having a go at the fans. Much to the delight of the crowd, Aleister Black hit The A-Lister with the Black Mass and marked his blockbuster return.

That prompted a response from former AEW star Jose The Assistant, who was also his manager during his time in AEW. He wrote:

“Easily one of the smartest and skilled person in wrestling. Congratulations @malakaiblxck #WWE,” he wrote.

That is some high praise indeed, and Aleister Black will hope that this will bode well for his second return to WWE. He will also hope to get some regular time in the ring and some title shots, which he sorely lacked in AEW and which his talent really deserves.

