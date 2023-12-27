Former AEW star reacts to botched spot during CM Punk's WWE return match against Dominik Mysterio

A former AEW star has reacted to a move in CM Punk's first WWE match in nearly 10 years that didn't exactly go according to plan.

Punk wrestled his first match for WWE since the 2014 Royal Rumble at the December 26th house show in Madison Square Garden. The Second City Saint locked horns with Dominik Mysterio. While the match wasn't televised, some clips have surfaced on social media.

One of which was a botched spot where Punk went in for a clothesline, but Dominik didn't react correctly, ending in a clumsy tumble for both men.

Some people have laughed at the blown spot, citing that Punk isn't what he used to be. However, former AEW star Joey Janela took to Twitter to defend The Straight Edge Superstar, claiming that it was simply a miscommunication and that botches happen all the time.

"Punk said “clothesline” and dom probably thought he was supposed to throw a line instead of punk or he said throw a line and he wasn’t up there fast enough and punk didn’t wanna look like dumb… This is professional wrestling happens every show in the world," tweeted Janela.

Joey Janela still can't believe one thing about CM Punk

Back in March 2023 when CM Punk was still recovering from the injury he sustained at All Out 2022, the former AEW World Champion took to Instagram to take a shot at his brief rivalry with Jon Moxley.

Punk claimed that Moxley refused to job for him, something that had not happened before in his career. This led to Mox pitching an idea similar to the plot of "Rocky III," which resulted in Punk admitting that he had never seen a "Rocky" movie.

Out of everything that came from the Instagram post, it was the revelation that Punk had never seen a "Rocky" movie that surprised Joey Janela the most. Janela jokingly claimed that he would happily work with CM Punk given the chance, but only if the current WWE Superstar watched every "Rocky" movie (including the "Creed" spin-offs) in order on a live stream.

