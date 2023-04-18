Popular free agent reveals one condition to face CM Punk in AEW

A released AEW star has added his name to the list of wrestlers willing to work with CM Punk should the Second City Saint make his return to the ring. However, the star in question added an odd condition to this potential face-off.

Joey Janela exited AEW in May 2022. Since then, the Bad Boy has predominantly worked for Game Changer Wrestling.

CM Punk, on the other hand, has not appeared in AEW since All Out last year. The former multi-time world champion has been rumored to make a return to the company fairly soon. The Second City Saint is supposedly in the process of rebuilding some of the bridges he burnt during his controversial time under Tony Khan's roof.

The wrestling community has since taken it upon themselves to speculate who The Voice of the Voiceless could work with upon his return. On Twitter, Janela said he would be willing to work with Punk, but only if he watched all the Rocky movies in order during a live stream.

“The Bad Boy” Joey Janela @JANELABABY Ok guys here it is I’ll work with CM Punk, only on one condition he watches every Rocky movie in a row and live streams it like Shia LaBeouf watching his own films… Ok guys here it is I’ll work with CM Punk, only on one condition he watches every Rocky movie in a row and live streams it like Shia LaBeouf watching his own films…

Janela doubled down on the hilarious tweet by adding that the Creed films are also included in this condition and that he would speak to Brett Lauderdale, GCW's owner, about taking off some Saturdays. For context, CM Punk is rumored to appear mostly on a new show set to air on Saturdays.

“The Bad Boy” Joey Janela @JANELABABY This includes the creed movies This includes the creed movies

“The Bad Boy” Joey Janela @JANELABABY I’ll talk to Brett he will let me take off some Saturdays I’ll talk to Brett he will let me take off some Saturdays

Joey Janela has no desire to return to AEW

While Joey Janela's hilarious tweets about working with CM Punk may have brought smiles to many fans' faces, they should not be taken seriously at all. The Bad Boy has stated on multiple occasions that he is happy working on the independent scene and that he has no desire to return to AEW or join WWE:

"I appreciate your enthusiasm, but I get to walk to the beat of my own drum, make my money, travel the world monthly. TV is TV. I'm not making a million dollars, but the freedom is wonderful. I signed to wrestle Omega and got 2 matches out of it that fans love still! I'm GCW 4 life!" Janela tweeted last month.

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers Joey Janela confirmed his AEW contract has officially expired today. Joey Janela confirmed his AEW contract has officially expired today. https://t.co/SM8GJPjRWn

Janela did, however, leave the door open for a potential return to the Jacksonville promotion. But for the time being, he is happy with his current status.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just say that AEW storylines are for 8-year-olds here

Poll : 0 votes