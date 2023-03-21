Former AEW star has no desire to return to Tony Khan's promotion

Former AEW star Joey Janela recently stated that he has no intention of returning to the promotion.

Janela's contract with AEW expired in May 2022, and since then, he has been focusing on his career outside the promotion. However, it seems that the Bad Boy has no hard feelings about his departure, and he's content with his current situation.

Janela recently responded to a fan on Twitter who expressed their disappointment that Tony Khan did not re-sign him in 2022. According to him, he is not interested in making a comeback to the Jacksonville-based promotion. Instead, he is pleased with his current liberty to enable him to accept additional bookings with GCW.

Joey Janela shared on Twitter that he is grateful for the enthusiasm of his fans, even though he's not earning "a million dollars" from his TV appearances. He also revealed that he had signed up to wrestle Kenny Omega. They had an unsanctioned match on AEW Dark.

"I appreciate your enthusiasm, but I get to walk to the beat of my own drum, make my money, travel the world monthly. TV is TV. I'm not making a million dollars, but the freedom is wonderful. I signed to wrestle Omega and got 2 matches out of it that fans love still! I'm GCW 4 life!," Janela wrote.

Check out his tweet below:

Joey Janela says he is making more money since leaving AEW

Joey Janela's Death match at a GCW pay-per-view in 2022 made headlines after he accidentally set his boot on fire during a spot with Drew Parker.

While some fans expressed concern, Janela responded to a user on Twitter who poked fun at his status as an independent star, stating that he has made more money on the indies since leaving AEW in early 2022.

Despite signing with All Elite Wrestling since its inception in 2019, Janela has been critical of the company's booking decisions and lack of communication.

What are your thoughts on Joey Janela's run in Tony Khan's promotion? Sound off in the comments.

