Former AEW star says "Never say never" on possible return to Tony Khan's company 

Several wrestlers have left AEW due to several reasons. Some claimed that they might show their faces once again in the promotion, while others mentioned that they do not want to return. The Bad Boy Joey Janela recently shared some insight on the possibility of his return to the Tony Khan-led promotion.

Prior to signing with All Elite Wrestling, The Bad Boy was a prominent figure in the independent wrestling circuit. He has been regularly featured in GCW.

Joey Janela's AEW contract expired last year in May. Since then, The Bad Boy has returned to competing on the independent circuit.

During the most recent K&S Wrestlefest Live Stream, the former AEW star addressed the possibility of returning to the promotion. He mentioned that

"Never say never — me coming back there. I still have friends there, but right now I'm content with what I'm doing," Joey Janela said. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

The real reason behind Joey Janela refusing to re-sign with AEW

While speaking on the same live stream, Janela shared the real reason behind why he did not re-sign with AEW. Early last year, The Bad Boy wrestled Eddie Kingston on an episode of Dark. During the match, Kingston got hit with a Superkick and thus suffered an eye injury.

The Bad Boy mentioned that he received a lot of heat from the promotion's executives. He did not want to deal with another situation like that and thus he chose not to re-sign with the promotion.

"I was set to re-sign, and then I think I superkicked Eddie [Kingston] in the face a little bit too hard and broke his eye socket," Janela said. "I think he was going to feud with Chris Jericho, and then there was a little heat on me there. I was just like, 'I'm not dealing with it again.'" [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Janela's most recent appearance was at Absolute Intense Wrestling's Join The Swarm event in a fatal four-way match for the Intense Championship.

Do you think The Bad Boy would return to Tony Khan's promotion? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

A former WWE writer wants Rhea Ripley to get rid of all the 'Goth stuff'. More here

Poll : 0 votes