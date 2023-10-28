Former AEW star reacts to Cedric Alexander's WWE return on SmackDown with a three-word message

WWE star Cedric Alexander is back on SmackDown, and it appears as though his wife can't contain her excitement. The star is none other than former AEW star Big Swole.

Alexander has been away from WWE television for more than seven months, and it was reported that he would make his appearance today, so he did.

After his appearance, his wife and former AEW wrestler Big Swole took to Twitter to show her happiness and commented on how fine he looked in her eyes.

“Damn he fine 😩,” she tweeted.

Cedric appeared backstage while Dragon Lee was being interviewed. He then proceeded to say how seeing Lee sets a fire under him. He also mentioned that he would like nothing more than to beat Lee tonight in his first appearance in over seven months.

Lee, to his credit, accepted the challenge, and both men shook hands, signaling that they would see each other in the ring later on.

Alexander also got a video package from WWE, something that surprised a lot of the fans inside the arena. Him getting that sort of treatment finally signals that the company has big plans for him moving forward and will see how his match with Dragon Lee takes shape.

