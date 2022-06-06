Former AEW star reacts to Cody Rhodes injury from WWE Hell in a Cell

Former AEW star KiLynn King is the latest to react to Cody Rhodes' gutsy performance at the WWE Hell in a Cell against Seth Rollins.

During the build-up to the event, it was announced that Rhodes sustained a serious injury, putting the match against Rollins up in the air. Fortunately for fans, Cody gritted his teeth and powered through with a huge bruise on his chest.

Many praised Rhodes for his guts and determination in the match against Rollins, with King being quick to compliment Rhodes's performance:

It's unclear at the time of writing whether Rhodes will be fit enough to address fans on the upcoming episode of RAW, so stay tuned to Sportskeeda Wrestling for more information.

Cody Rhodes is now 3-0 against Seth Rollins at premium live events

Since returning to WWE at WrestleMania 38, Cody Rhodes has been on a roll. Rhodes has consistently put on some of the best matches in WWE. His feud with Seth Rollins has been one of the highlights of 2022, especially for Rhodes, who now has three successive wins over The Architect at premium live events.

B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling Seth Rollins mind games are next level Seth Rollins mind games are next level 😳 https://t.co/a8o8iIOYxs

The first win came at Rhodes' return match at 'Mania 38. He then won the rematch at WrestleMania Backlash. Finally, the Hell in a Cell match that Rhodes won gives him three major wins over Rollins.

Who will be next for The American Nightmare? Stay tuned to WWE TV to see all of the action unfold!

