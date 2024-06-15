Former AEW star reacts after Randy Orton teases going for Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Title at Clash at the Castle 2024

A former AEW star watched as Cody Rhodes successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Championship at Clash at the Castle: Scotland. After the match, Randy Orton was spotted eyeing the title belt on Cody's shoulder, and Big Swole has now reacted to The Viper's ominous look.

Big Swole competed for All Elite Wrestling from 2019 to 2021, at which point she departed following the expiration of her contract. While many have speculated on her future in the wrestling industry, Swole has become largely inactive since departing the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The former All Elite star still keeps up with wrestling, however, and it's clear that she was enjoying WWE Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event. Shortly after Randy Orton was shown eyeing Cody Rhodes' title, Swole took to X to post a humorous gif:

"Yeah that brother's starving," read the caption in Big Swole's gif.

Former AEW star Big Swole reacts to Nia Jax winning Queen of the Ring tournament

Big Swole departed AEW under contentious circumstances and later called out the company for perceived diversity issues. Tony Khan responded harshly, igniting a controversy that was talked about for months.

While that has mostly blown over at this point, Big Swole hasn't allowed it to dampen her love of wrestling. She often reacts to the industry's happenings and recently praised Nia Jax after the latter won the Queen of the Ring 2024 tournament.

Following WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 in Saudi Arabia, Swole took to X to proclaim Nia Jax a "gem."

"Nia Jax is a da*n gem!" she wrote.

Big Swole hasn't wrestled since August 2022 but remains on the independent scene. The 34-year-old has been battling Crohn's Disease for years, and it's thrown her wrestling future into question. Whether the former AEW star will ever return to the ring remains to be seen.