Randy Orton seen eyeing Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship at Clash at the Castle: Scotland

Randy Orton was seen eyeing the Undisputed WWE Championship. At Clash at the Castle, Cody Rhodes successfully defended his title against AJ Styles in an "I Quit" Match.

Post-match, Rhodes was confronted by Solo Sikoa before The Bloodline jumped The American Nightmare, leading to a 3-on-1 assault. Orton and Kevin Owens came to Cody's aid and took the fight to The Bloodline.

Shortly afterward, Orton was seen keeping a close eye on Rhodes' championship belt as the babyfaces exited the arena.

Watch Orton eyeing the Undisputed WWE Championship:

At the 2023 Survivor Series Premium Live Event, Orton made his highly awaited return to WWE as a member of Rhodes' team for the traditional 5-on-5 tag team match.

The Viper is a 14-time WWE World Champion. At the 2020 Hell in a Cell Premium Live Event, he won his latest world title, defeating Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship. The last time Orton held a title in WWE was the RAW Tag Team Championships he won alongside Riddle.

Cody Rhodes, who became the new Undisputed WWE Champion at WrestleMania XL, could be on course to defend his title against Solo Sikoa. It remains to be seen if WWE plans for a potential Rhodes vs. Orton match.

