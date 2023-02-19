Former AEW star reacts to surprising finish to Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley's match at Elimination Chamber

One of the marquee matches on tonight's WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event was between Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar. Former AEW star Big Swole reacted to the shock ending to the match.

Both Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar have been feuding on and off for a little over a year. The first encounter between The Beast and The All Mighty was at last year's Royal Rumble when the two battled each other for the WWE Championship. Lashley won the match thanks to an assist from The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns.

Since then, Lesnar has won a pinfall victory against Lashley, but for the most part, The All Mighty has gotten the better of The Beast Incarnate. The two former WWE Champions were set to go to war against each other tonight at Elimination Chamber.

Once again, Bobby Lashley seemed to have the upper hand for most of the match. The former WWE Champion hit Lesnar with three Spears and finally managed to lock in the Hurt Lock. With no way to escape the submission hold, The Beast Incarnate kicked The All Mighty with a low blow, thus forcing the official to rule it a disqualification.

After seeing the DQ finish, former AEW star Big Swole demanded that she get a refund.

"What in the hell, somebody owe me $59.95," Big Swole tweeted.

BIG SWOLE 💪🏾 @SwoleWorld What in the hell, somebody owe me $59.95 What in the hell, somebody owe me $59.95

Big Swole also reflected several fan sentiments, as many on Twitter were unhappy with the finish.

After the match, Brock Lesnar attacked the referee and F5'd Lashley on the announcer's desk. It remains to be seen what is next for The Beast Incarnate.

What was your reaction to the match? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Will a major betrayal take place at WWE Elimination Chamber? Details here.

Poll : 0 votes