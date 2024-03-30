Former AEW star reacts to The Rock’s vicious beatdown on Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW

A former AEW star recently shared a hilarious post regarding The Rock's brutal segment of Monday Night RAW. The star being discussed is Mike Santana.

Santana left AEW earlier this year as he wanted a singles push. He wrestled his last AEW match in October against Ortiz.

Meanwhile, during the latest episode of RAW, The People's Champion brutally assaulted Cody Rhodes in a backstage beatdown. He whipped The American Nightmare multiple times with a belt and left him bloodied in the parking lot while it was raining.

Following the segment, the 33-year-old star took to X/Twitter and revealed he got flashbacks after watching the segment as The Rock hit the belt like a Puerto Rican mother.

"Yo The Rock was out here giving beatings like a Puerto Rican mom, with that belt. Caught flashbacks," said Mike Santana.

Eric Bischoff reveals he didn't like the segment between The Rock and Cody Rhodes

The segment between The Rock and Cody Rhodes was hailed by many to be one of the most gruesome moments in RAW history. The show has been PG for a while now, therefore, for fans to get an expletive-laden segment with a brutal beatdown was a genuine surprise.

While many praised the segment for bring out the best in The Rock, Eric Bischoff was not a fan. Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, the former RAW General Manager revealed he didn't like the bloodshed in the segment.

"I didn't like it! I just have a thing that I can't get over. Look, it wasn't excessive. It wasn't zoomed in with a camera, licked the blood off their face. It was judicious enough that I wasn't completely turned off by it. I think I get it; I know why they did it. It's just that I'm absolutely in the minority on this. I don't know why I feel as strongly about it. Maybe, you know, if it had been a little less blood, but maybe it would have been where they were not showcasing it as much as we were trying to make that point," said Eric Bischoff.

Cody Rhodes will look to give a fitting reply to The Great One of the upcoming episode of WWE RAW. As the stars gear up to face each other at WrestleMania, it remains to be seen what else is in store for fans.

