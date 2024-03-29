"I didn't like it" - WWE legend gets honest about The Rock and Cody Rhodes' RAW segment

The latest WWE Monday Night RAW episode ended with one of the most violent visuals ever as Cody Rhodes was left busted open by The Rock. While the segment has been getting praise online, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff explained why he had a problem with the bloodshed.

This week, WWE produced a memorable RAW that gave impetus to the main storyline heading into WrestleMania 40. The Rock and Cody Rhodes initially had a brief in-ring staredown in Chicago, during which The Great One promised he was going to make The American Nightmare bleed.

Dwayne Johnson fulfilled the prophecy before RAW went off the air in an explosive parking lot brawl. Eric Bischoff reviewed the segment and admitted he wasn't a fan of the bloodshed.

"I didn't like it! I just have a thing that I can't get over. Look, it wasn't excessive. It wasn't zoomed in with a camera, licked the blood off their face. It was judicious enough that I wasn't completely turned off by it. I think I get it; I know why they did it. It's just that I'm absolutely in the minority on this. I don't know why I feel as strongly about it." [From 31:00 to 31:50]

Check out the video below:

Bischoff suggested that WWE could have avoided covering up most of the frame during the closing moments of RAW with Cody's crimson mask.

The former WCW booker said the production team could have showcased the angle more organically and not overly focused on Rhodes bleeding, which, according to him, was a little too excessive.

"Maybe, you know, if it had been a little less blood, but maybe it would have been where they were not showcasing it as much as we were trying to make that point," the WWE Hall of Famer continued. "If it looked a little bit more organic. Now, I'm not saying to cut away from it, pretend it didn't happen, or shoot wide shots... 25% of that frame is Cody bleeding. I think that was a little bit more than necessary, but I get it." [From 32:02 to 32:42]

Why does WWE legend Eric Bischoff not like blood in wrestling segments?

Eric Bischoff is among the most respected veterans in wrestling. He creatively spearheaded WCW during its prime and oversaw many iconic segments and matches.

The former WWE RAW General Manager considers himself to be an astute businessman and believes wrestling products that overdo it with blood don't attract advertisers.

Additionally, Bischoff didn't feel sympathetic towards Cody Rhodes, which was seemingly the entire purpose behind The Rock's vicious attack.

"That's part of it. That's the business side of me... I guess because I've seen so much of it and it's so overdone, that when I see it, it doesn't make me feel empathy , in this case, Cody, it doesn't make me feel sympathetic towards him. It just makes me feel, 'Oh, they are trying really hard.' That's what I'm saying, it's just me." [From 32:47 to 33:22]

The Rock made a massive statement before WrestleMania by leaving Cody Rhodes lying in a pool of his own blood.

