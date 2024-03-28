The Rock seemingly shares what he said to Cody Rhodes before vicious attack on WWE RAW

WWE legend The Rock recently shared a post on social media following his brutal attack on Cody Rhodes.

Towards the end of this week's edition of Monday Night RAW, Jimmy Uso and The American Nightmare were fighting backstage, when Solo Sikoa and The Great One came in. The Final Boss then started to brutally attack Rhodes, throwing trashcans and other tools at him. He then took him out in the rain and started beating him further, even throwing Rhodes against a truck, following which he was seen bleeding. The show came to an end with The Great One wiping Rhodes' blood with his weight belt, just as The Final Boss had previously predicted.

Taking to his social media handle, The Rock uploaded a few pictures from RAW as he seemingly shared what he said to Rhodes inside the ring earlier in the night on the show.

He wrote:

"'Tonight, I’m gonna make you bleed' - Final Boss."

Check out The Rock's Instagram post below:

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch shared her thoughts on Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes' match against The Rock and Roman Reigns

Becky Lynch recently shared her honest opinion on her husband, Seth Rollins, and Cody Rhodes' match against The Final Boss and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL.

While speaking in an interview with Ariel Helwani on the MMA Hour, The Man stated that it would be one of the greatest matches of the premium live event, as it will involve The Great One and The Tribal Chief.

She also added that it would also be intriguing due to Reigns and The Visionary facing each other after having a lot of history, and The American Nightmare getting an opportunity to finish his story.

"I mean, I have a husband on the back end that's going to main event WrestleMania, you know, and it's going to be a huge match where it's going to be him vs. Roman - which could be the main event of any show. Him and Cody vs. Roman and The Rock and you talk about The Rock is one of the biggest stars in the world and... So you got Seth and Roman who have so much history and then Cody finishing the story. So, I love that," said Lynch. [26:40 - 27:47]

It will be interesting to see if Rhodes and Rollins can win the bout at WrestleMania XL or not.

2 more stars coming from AEW to WWE? More details right here

Poll : Do you think The Bloodline will take the win at WrestleMania XL? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion