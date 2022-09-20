"He acted like he owned the place" - Former AEW star recalls backstage incident with WWE veteran Billy Gunn's son

Former AEW performer Tamilian Vineesh recently spoke about an interaction with one of Billy Gunn's sons, highlighting the negative backstage attitude of the latter.

The young wrestler has never been a part of All Elite Wrestling's live TV programs. His only performance of note was in the 89th episode of AEW Dark, which aired in May 2021. He teamed up with Duncan Mitchell in the match to take on Colt Cabana and Evil Uno in a losing effort.

Tamilian recently had a Q&A session, where he answered questions about his stint in the Jacksonville-based company. Speaking about an interaction with one of Billy Gunn's sons, he recalled:

"One time I had an interaction with one of the boys [Billy Gunn's sons], I don't remember their names but, one of the boys. It was just being a jerk and you know when I drinking a bottle of water and he came to me like, 'You just came here to drink a lot of water? You not gonna support your boys?' And I was like, who the f**k is this guy to talk to me like that? He didn't even know, like, he acted like he owned the place," said Tamilian Vineesh. [1:05 - 1:35]

As of now, his claims have not yet been confirmed to be true. It remains to be seen if Billy Gunn or his sons will respond to the allegations in the near future.

The Gunn Club has seemingly split up for good in AEW

Although Billy Gunn and his sons Austin and Colten initially seemed inseparable, the trio has now split following the events of the 18th August edition of Dynamite.

The aforementioned episode featured Austin and Colten turning on their father and subsequently joining forces with Stokely Hathaway.

Billy was saved from a beatdown by his sons when The Acclaimed entered the scene. Afterward, Max Caster and Anthony Bowens buried the hatchet and reunited with the former WWE Superstar.

The Acclaimed is scheduled for a title match against the reigning Tag Team Champions, Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee. Only time will tell if Billy Gunn will also play an important role in the fight.

