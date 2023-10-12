Former AEW Star recalls phone call about his exit: "No, Schiavone, I promise I’m going to prove you wrong"

AEW surprisingly released a number of talent this year, as the promotion opted not to renew many contracts. Fuego Del Sol was unfortunately released by the promotion earlier this year, but now he has officially recounted what led to his departure.

Fuego Del Sol was a frequent competitor in All Elite Wrestling before being signed. Eventually, after working hard, his signing was turned into an on-screen angle, and he received his deal on television.

In a recent vlog on his official YouTube Channel, Fuego Del Sol recalled getting a call from the promotion after a visit to the doctor's office and the conversation that led to his release.

"I sat down in my car and I picked up the phone... Tony Schiavone then gave me the very unfortunate news that I would no longer be in AEW as they would not be renewing my contract for another year."

He added:

"I told him ‘Thank you’ for all the time in AEW and that I appreciated the years I got to spend there... I proceeded to tell Tony Schiavone to please let Tony Khan know that I plan on being a star in professional wrestling. He told me he wished me the best of luck, and he hopes that I prove them wrong. And I said, ‘No, Schiavone, I promise I’m going to prove you wrong.’" [From 04:57 to 5:55]

Check out the entire video below:

Del Sol is known for his team-ups with Sammy Guevara and taking on Miro, as well as for his feud with The House of Black.

Missed out on Tuesday's AEW Dynamite? Catch up with the results right here.

AEW quietly released Zack Clayton yesterday

The All Elite Wrestling locker room had a quiet update yesterday when they removed Clayton from their official roster list. The promotion signed the star last year in October after numerous appearances on DARK.

Fans notably picked up that Zack Clayton had been removed, prompting an official inquiry into the matter. According to a WrestleZone report, the star's contract simply expired this month, and his departure was amicable. Additionally, the promotion claims the door is open to a return.

Expand Tweet

Clayton notably only had one televised appearance on an episode of Rampage, where he lost to Hook.

Recommended Video How Kevin Owens betrayed everyone to rise to the top of WWE