Former AEW star responds to whether he would be interested in joining WWE

By Shubhajit Deb
Modified Mar 26, 2023 18:45 IST
An ex-AEW star had an interesting response to a fan question this week
A former AEW star recently answered a question about whether he would join WWE.

The star in question, Joey Janela, is quite popular on the independent circuit. He was previously signed to the AEW roster in January 2019, making him one of the first signees of the new wrestling company. The Bad Boy has appeared in a number of matches against major stars like MJF and Jon Moxley.

The 33-year-old star's tenure with the Jacksonville-based promotion ended in May last year after his contract expired. Since then, Janela has been seen in various indie matches and GCW events.

A fan on Twitter recently asked Janela if he would ever join WWE NXT in the future. The star surprisingly stated that he would probably work with Xtreme Pro Wrestling rather than the Stamford-based company.

"XPW probably."

You can check out the full tweet here:

XPW probably twitter.com/mriconwasim/st…

Joey Janela apparently has no desire to return to AEW either

While the 33-year-old star turned down the possibility of joining WWE, he has also made it clear that he does not want to return to Tony Khan's promotion either.

A fan had previously expressed regret that Tony Khan did not re-sign Janela after his contract ended last year. The star's response, however, was quite the opposite, as he seemed happy with his current free-agent status.

"I appreciate your enthusiasm, but I get to walk to the beat of my own drum, make my money, travel the world monthly. TV is TV. I'm not making a million dollars, but the freedom is wonderful. I signed to wrestle Omega and got 2 matches out of it that fans love still! I'm GCW 4 life!" Janela wrote.
I appreciate your enthusiasm but I get to Walk to the beat of my own drum, make my money, travel the world monthly. Tv is tv I’m not making a million dollars but the freedom is wonderful. I signed to wrestle omega and got 2 matches out of it that fans love still! I’m GCW 4 life! twitter.com/Kydd05021891/s…

As of now, it remains to be seen what Joey Janela plans to do next in his career.

Do you think Joey Janela should join either WWE or AEW? Sound off in the comments section below!

