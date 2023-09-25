Former AEW star reveals behind-the-scenes details on "practice matches" in WWE

Former AEW EVP Cody Rhodes has had a fantastic run in WWE since returning to the company in April 2022. His wife, Brandi Rhodes, recently revealed why she wasn't keen on working as an in-ring competitor.

Brandi has worked in several pro wrestling promotions and has donned multiple hats, including that of a ring announcer, a wrestler, and a Chief Brand Officer. However, she has been away from the business since departing AEW alongside her husband, Cody.

On a recent episode of the Ring the Belle podcast, Brandi described her experience training at WWE's Performance Center.

"We were going to let Cody [Rhodes] do his thing, have his WrestleMania moment, and then we were going to talk about me. So that’s what happened. WrestleMania happened, everything was great, and then we talked about me."

The former AEW star further spoke about her stint at the Performance Center. Brandi also revealed why she did not pursue an in-ring run in WWE.

"They said, ‘Hey Brandi, do you want to come to the Performance Center for a couple of weeks? Train, work with people, maybe have a couple of practice matches.’ They do the practice shows there and stuff. I said, ‘That’d be awesome. I would love to.' Came down, did it, great experience, wonderful, did not pursue it after that because it was very tough.” [H/T Post Wrestling]

Brandi Rhodes addresses her decision to step away from pro wrestling after AEW exit

Brandi Rhodes' last match came during an episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. She defeated KiLynn King on January 26, 2022.

Earlier this year, the 40-year-old spoke to Bare Magazine about her decision to take a break from pro wrestling.

"It has been about a year. I feel very good about the decision. There was a lot about my position in the industry that took a lot of the joy out of it for me. Life is too short to be fighting so hard and still left feeling unfulfilled. Especially with everything that I have to offer still mentally and physically. I’d like to experience joy in my contributions at this point." [H/T BARE]

Going by her comments, Brandi seems content about her decision to leave pro wrestling and pursue other ventures.

