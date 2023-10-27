Former AEW star reveals his last message to Tony Khan before leaving the company

A former AEW star recently revealed the last message he sent to the CEO of the company, Tony Khan. The star in question is Fuego Del Sol.

Speaking on his YouTube Channel, Fuego Del Sol talked about the failed storyline pitches he gave to Tony Khan and management to freshen things up for his AEW run. The 28-year-old star revealed that in his last message to Tony Khan, he sent the idea to get unmasked and change his character completely.

The former AEW star wanted a fresh start, but that could never materialize as he was released by the Jacksonville-based company shortly after. Fuego said he never got feedback from Tony Khan about his final storyline idea.

"In my last message to Tony Khan, I sent him an idea where I unmasked and changed my character completely. I put ten years of work into building the brand of Fuego Del Sol, and for the most part, I've kept the life of The Man Behind the Mask a secret. However, I don't know if Tony Khan ever fully bought into the Fuego character, or maybe he had given up on it. But I knew I needed to shake things up in a huge way, and this would have been a way to restart, refresh, and have a different outlook on my future with AEW. Unfortunately, not too long after I sent this message, I got released. So, I never knew what Tony Khan even thought about this idea," Fuego Del Sol said. (11:12 to 11:55)

During his three-year tenure with All Elite Wrestling, Fuego Del Sol appeared regularly on Dark and Dark: Elevation. At the start of his run, Del Sol had a 34-match losing streak that ended after he won a tag team match with Marko Stunt. In June this year, the 28-year-old announced that he had left the company.

Fuego Del Sol talks about his final weeks in AEW

On his YouTube channel, Fuego Del Sol shed light on his time in the Jacksonville-based company and said that his start was good, but things turned bad toward the end. The former AEW star said he was not getting TV time after he parted ways creatively with Sammy Guevara.

"The first year started well, I was appearing alongside Sammy Guevara a bunch, I got to introduce my son Fuego 2 and we got to take off as a tag team, and Malakai Black pitched to work with me and we had a small feud on Rampage. The second year is where things got a little rough. At the start of my second year, my series of matches with House of Black had just finished. Sammy went a different direction creatively and due to the mysterious disappearance of my son, Fuego 2, I wasn't being brought to TV or on Dark that often. That's a dangerous place to be," Fuego Del Sol said. [H/T Fightful ]

Fuego Del Sol's final AEW appearance came in February 2023 when he lost to Juice Robinson on Dark.

