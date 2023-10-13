Released star sheds light on his final weeks in AEW

An AEW star who was released in June 2023 recently talked about his final weeks in the Jacksonville-based company. The star in question is Fuego Del Sol.

Fuego Del Sol first appeared in All Elite Wrestling in 2020, initially working mainly on AEW: Dark and appearing on Sammy Guevara's Vlog. Del Sol lost his first 34 matches in the company, and his losing streak was broken in July 2021 when he won a tag team match with Marko Stunt.

The 27-year-old notably challenged Miro for the TNT Championship in his debut on Rampage but lost the contest. Fuego's last match was against Juice Robinson in February this year, which he lost and was released by the Jacksonville-based company recently.

On his YouTube channel, Fuego Del Sol said his first year in the Jacksonville-based company went well, but things went downhill in the second.

"The first year started well, I was appearing alongside Sammy Guevara a bunch, I got to introduce my son Fuego 2 and we got to take off as a tag team, and Malakai Black pitched to work with me and we had a small feud on Rampage. The second year is where things got a little rough. At the start of my second year, my series of matches with House of Black had just finished. Sammy went a different direction creatively and due to the mysterious disappearance of my son, Fuego 2, I wasn't being brought to TV or on Dark that often. That's a dangerous place to be," Fuego Del Sol said. [H/T Fightful]

Del Sol also gave details about his contract with All Elite Wrestling.

"When I initially signed my contract in 2021, it was to a four-year deal, potentially. It was a one-year deal with three optional years. AEW had the option to renew me each year around July or August and let me know if I was going to be with the company another year. If they did, I would get a raise in my salary," Fuego Del Sol said. [H/T Fightful]

Demetrious Johnson wants to beat the sh*t out of AEW's Sammy Guevara

Former UFC Champion Demetrious Johnson recently had an explosive Twitter exchange. Johnson posted a video of Guevara taunting his children, who were seated in the front rows, during WrestleDream pay-per-view and wrote the following message for Tony Khan:

"Please @TonyKhan , let me beat the sh*t out of this jacka*s @sammyguevara #AEWDynamite"

Taking note of his post, The Spanish God called Demetrious a micro-brawler and posted the following:

"Yes @TonyKhan let me fight this life sized micro brawler"

Sammy Guevara reportedly suffered a concussion during his match at AEW WrestleDream and has not appeared on TV since the event.

