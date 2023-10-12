Former UFC Champion wants to beat the sh*t out of AEW's Sammy Guevara

Last month, Sammy Guevara turned heel on his long-time friend, Chris Jericho, after their match at AEW Grand Slam and aligned with Don Callis. At AEW WrestleDream on October 1, 2023, the Don Callis Family (Sammy Guevara. Will Ospreay, and Konosuke Takeshita) defeated Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, and Kota Ibushi. Guevara scored the victory for his team by pinning The Ocho.

Former UFC Champion Demetrious Johnson took to social media and posted a video of The Spanish God taunting his children sitting in the front row at WrestleDream.

In the video, Guevara was also seen talking to Demetrious' family backstage after the show and asking MMA fighter's kids to cheer for him as he was the good guy. The Mighty Mouse had a message for Tony Khan and wrote:

"Please @TonyKhan , let me beat the sh*t out of this jacka*s @sammyguevara #AEWDynamite"

Sammy Guevara took notice of Johnson's request and posted the following on X (formerly known as Twitter).

"Yes @TonyKhan let me fight this life sized micro brawler"

It remains to be seen whether this interaction between the Former TNT Champion and Demetrious Johnson converts into a rivalry or a match between them.

Sammy reportedly suffered a concussion during the WrestleDream trios match and has not appeared on television since the pay-per-view. Last week, on the Dynamite following WrestleDream, the 30-year-old was scheduled to team with Konosuke Takeshita to face Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega but was replaced by Kyle Fletcher.

Powerhouse Hobbs squashed Chris Jericho on AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday

Chris Jericho took on the newest member of the Don Callis Family, Powerhouse Hobbs, on the recent edition of Dynamite.

The match turned out to be one-sided as Hobbs squashed the former AEW Champion. It was later reported by the commentary team that The Ocho was being taken to the hospital for a checkup after the assault.

