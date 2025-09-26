Former AEW star reveals the reason he joined WWE

In 2025, many top names from AEW joined WWE, marking the next important step in their careers. While many stars were motivated to face the new competition, for many, World Wrestling Entertainment was always the endgame. Recently, one star revealed that his reason for joining the company was the opportunity to share a moment with a legendary figure.
This star is none other than Penta, who made his debut in January this year. Zero Miedo has been an integral part of Monday Night RAW since then, captivating fans worldwide with his incredible charisma. While it has been an amazing breakout year for the former AEW star, he believes his moment at Royal Rumble 2025 stands out the most for him.
Speaking on In The Kliq, the 40-year-old said that the moment he shared the ring with Rey Mysterio to kick off the Men's Royal Rumble match. He called it one of the best experiences of his life, thanks to the warm reception from the WWE Universe. Penta explained that this was the very reason he chose to join World Wrestling Entertainment after departing AEW.
"It was one of the best experiences of my life, because of everything. Against Rey, we started the match, the city. This kind of stuff is the reason Penta is in WWE," he said. [H/T: Ringside News]
Penta revealed his plans for WWE WrestleMania 42
Penta has become a global sensation since leaving AEW to join the Stamford-based promotion. In the next few months, Zero Miedo will complete his one year with World Wrestling Entertainment. While talking about WrestleMania 42, the 40-year-old revealed his plans for The Show of Shows.
In the same interview on In The Kliq, the former AEW star said that he wants to capture a championship at The Grandest Stage of Them All next year. He added that if it were to be possible, he would like to face legend Rey Mysterio at the Las Vegas spectacle.
"I want at WrestleMania 42 to conquer a title or something bigger. Because always in my mind is going up, going up, going up, and I think Las Vegas, Nevada is the best place. Why not against Rey Mysterio?” he said. [H/T: Ringside News]
At WrestleMania 41 this year, Penta was involved in a Fatal-Four Way match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. While he failed to capture the title, he has been actively involved in its chase since then. It will be keen to see if he will be able to become a champion by WrestleMania 42 in 2026.