Former AEW star reveals his surprising initial reaction after dangerous bump against Miro 

AEW has been known for a more hardcore style of wrestling, with many intense spots being done each week. One of its former stars got to talk about his reaction to the most dangerous bump he took, which was with former WWE Superstar Miro (fka Rusev)

Earlier this year, Fuego Del Sol departed from the promotion and returned to the independent circuit. He talked about one key moment in his time with the promotion, which was how he took a table bump off the stage back in the first edition of the AEW Grand Slam back in 2021 when Miro and Sammy Guevara were feuding for the TNT Championship.

In a vlog earlier today, Fuego Del Solo talked about how the entire spot was conceptualized before the event.

"A lot of people would probably be surprised to know the first thing that I felt laying there after taking an extreme bump like that one was relief. I was relieved. I was so incredibly happy that the spot went well, that I didn't hurt myself, that I landed safely, and that it was kinda hard to not hold back a smile while laying there with the camera on me."

Fuego then talked about how thankful he was for the spot, as this was what led to Sammy and Miro's big showdown the following week.

"It was one of the first big angles I got to be a part of since being a part of AEW, and I thought it went off without a hitch. It really helped build the story on why Sammy wanted to win his match against Miro the following week, and then he did, and I got to be a part of it and help give him his championship, raise his hand, lift him up while confetti fell. [4:07-4:51]

Former AEW star mentioned the last proposal he had to Tony Khan

Former AEW star Fuego Del Sol talked about one of the last things he proposed to Tony Khan before leaving the promotion earlier this year.

In a previous video on his YouTube channel, Fuego talked about various storylines he proposed to Tony Khan, with the last being his unmasking.

"In my last message to Tony Khan, I sent him an idea where I unmasked and changed my character completely. I put ten years of work into building the brand of Fuego Del Sol, and for the most part, I've kept the life of The Man Behind the Mask a secret."

In the end, however, he departed AEW and was not sure if Khan even got the chance to look at and consider his proposition.

"However, I don't know if Tony Khan ever fully bought into the Fuego character, or maybe he had given up on it. But I knew I needed to shake things up in a huge way, and this would have been a way to restart, refresh, and have a different outlook on my future with AEW. Unfortunately, not too long after I sent this message, I got released. So, I never knew what Tony Khan even thought about this idea," Fuego Del Sol said.

Despite not being a part of AEW anymore, it is nice to see how Fuego Del Sol has been giving his fans a first-hand account of his time with the promotion.

What are your thoughts on Fuego's run with the Tony Khan-led promotion? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Fuego Del Sol's YouTube Channel and give us an H/T when getting quotes from this article's first half.

Bully Ray sends a one-word message to Sting right here