Former AEW star reveals he is in touch with WWE's William Regal: "Hopefully we'll be doing something"

A former AEW star revealed that he is still in touch with William Regal.

Fuego Del Sol first came into the limelight after he signed with AEW in 2020. Despite never being a top guy nor having won any championship at AEW, he has had the opportunity to share the ring with some of the biggest stars in the company like Cody Rhodes, Sammy Guevara, and Malakai Black.

Sadly, Fuego Del Sol's time with AEW came to an end in 2023, before he could even hit his stride. Since his release, he has been plying his trade in the independent circuit and has competed in GCW. He even challenged Blake Christian for the GCW World Championship title earlier this month.

Speaking on In The Weeds podcast, Del Sol revealed that he is still in touch with Regal after the latter's departure from AEW and that Regal has always had positive things to say about him.

"I talked to Scott D'Amore a little bit. He was like, Tommy Dreamer and Gail Kim. They are talent relations. They are who you should talk to. I have Tommy's number, he's told me he's keeping me in mind. At the moment, there is nothing for sure. I've always been in touch with William Regal on the other side. William Regal has had nice things to say about me and hopefully we'll be doing something." [H/T Fightful]

William Regal is the Vice President of Global Talent Development in WWE

William Regal worked for a couple of months in AEW after his release from WWE. However, when Triple H took over the creative reins of the company, Regal promptly returned to the company where he currently serves as Vice President of Global Talent Development.

He has since been kept off television until recently when he showed up on NXT to name Ava as the General Manager of NXT, a role he played for several years.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if Regal will make his return to television in the near future.

What are your thoughts on Fuego Del Sol's comments? Sound off in the comments section below!