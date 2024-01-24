Wrestling legend makes surprise return to WWE show after 862 days

WWE veteran William Regal made a surprise appearance on the latest episode of NXT. This was his first televised appearance since he returned to the company last year.

On September 13, 2021, which was 862 days ago, WWE uploaded an exclusive video on YouTube of the wrestling legend announcing a Fatal 4-Way Match to decide a new NXT Champion. Samoa Joe was forced to relinquish the title after he suffered an injury. Regal's pre-taped segment aired on the first episode of NXT 2.0 the following night.

The former Intercontinental Champion was later released by WWE, and he went on to join Tony Khan's All Elite Wrestling in 2022. He became the manager of Blackpool Combat Club (BCC) which included Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta. He left AEW at the end of the year and returned to the Stamford-based company in January 2023, and he became the Vice President of Global Talent Development.

On this week's episode of NXT, William Regal made his TV return and was involved in a backstage segment with Ava. He congratulated her for becoming the youngest General Manager in the history of the company, as she's now the GM of NXT.

