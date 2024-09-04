Former AEW star reveals Vince McMahon fired WWE legend right in front of him - "I see him crying"

A former AEW star has shared details about how Vince McMahon once fired a WWE Hall of Famer in front of him. Mark Henry recently revealed that McMahon terminated Vader after he refused to perform a spot in a match against him.

Vince McMahon controlled WWE for several decades, and as such, there are plenty of backstage stories about him that regularly come to the forefront. Although he's no longer in charge of the company, he's remained relevant due to many veterans of the business giving an insight into his larger-than-life personality.

Mark Henry recently disclosed a fascinating behind-the-scenes story about the time when McMahon took stern action against the late great Vader. Appearing on the Huge Pop podcast, Henry revealed that after Vader didn't partake in a spot where he was supposed to Power Slam him, Vince McMahon fired him.

The former AEW star explained that although Vader participated in the spot during their next match, McMahon still fired him for his actions on the previous day.

"So he intentionally dead-a**ed me, and then Vince [McMahon] told him, ‘We’re gonna do it again tomorrow and if you don’t go up tomorrow, you’re fired,’ and we were in San Diego and I pressed him, and then when I put him down, I came to the back, walked through Gorilla, ‘Thank you, Mark. Good job. Leon, come here.’ I see him crying. Vince fired him anyway on the spot. Because he sabotaged the show the day before. He just wanted him to come back the next day and do what he wanted him to do. Don’t mess with the old guy (…) and the thing is I don’t blame him, but he did hire him back. It was a punishment. (H/T: Inside The Ropes)

WWE legend Mark Henry comments on backstage rumors

On the same podcast, Mark Henry discussed the time when he heard from other people about QT Marshall calling him stupid behind his back. The WWE veteran added that he didn't take the allegation seriously and firmly believed that the veteran performer might have said it in jest or a humorous tone.

"I love Sonjay [Dutt], Pat Buck, Q.T. [Marshall]—I heard from a reliable source that Q.T. called me stupid, and guess what? I looked him in the face every day and smiled and said, ‘What’s going on, man? How you doing?’ You know how I can do that? Because one, I know it’s not true, and two, if he said it, he probably said it in jest. Mark Henry’s probably stupid, for coming over here and taking a mitigated role. I’m sure that there was some extra before or some extra afterwards."

Mark Henry worked for AEW from 2021 until earlier this year, when his contract expired. Though he didn't wrestle, the WWE Hall of Famer was involved in broadcasting and coaching during his time in the promotion.

