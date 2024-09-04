Mark Henry addresses alleged backstage issues with prominent AEW name

Mark Henry has cleared the air about certain alleged backstage issues between him and a prominent AEW figure. The latter is none other than QT Marshall.

The World's Strongest Man arrived in All Elite Wrestling in 2021 after a nearly twenty-five-year career in WWE. Henry served in several roles during his time in the Tony Khan-led promotion, working variously as a commentator, coach, and analyst. However, the veteran departed from AEW earlier this year, opting to not renew his contract with the company.

Speaking during his appearance on the HUGE POP! podcast, Mark Henry discussed having heard a rumor which claimed that AEW Executive QT Marshall had supposedly called him stupid. The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion clarified that he had continued to work with Marshall because he did not believe that the latter had genuinely intended offense with the remark, and speculated that the comment had likely been made humorously.

"I love Sonjay (Dutt), Pat Buck, Q.T. (Marshall) - I heard from a reliable source that Q.T. called me stupid, and guess what? I looked him in the face every day and smiled and said, ‘What’s going on man? How you doing?’ You know how I can do that? Because one, I know it’s not true, and two, if he said it, he probably said it in jest. Mark Henry’s probably stupid, for coming over here and taking a mitigated role. I’m sure that there was some extra before or some extra afterwards." [H/T - Inside the Ropes]

Mark Henry commented on a potential match with top AEW star MJF

Elsewhere on the same podcast, Mark Henry argued that a prospective bout between him and former AEW World Champion MJF would be a match-of-the-year candidate. He went on to discuss how he would plan out the matchup with The Wolf of Wrestling in a way that would highlight both wrestlers.

"If I were to match with MJF, it would be the best match that anybody saw this year. Because I would make sure that he looked like a million bucks, because my goal is to make him look like a million bucks, and then I’m gonna ask him in return, 'Hey, I know how to make me look this way. But we gotta do this and we gotta do this, and it’s not your place to pick me up or push me and run me. Now, you can dropkick me in the back and run me into the post.' But if I’m 400 pounds, what is (that) gonna look like? You grabbing me and running me into the post? The psychology and the understanding of what to do is nonexistent anymore." [H/T - PostWrestling]

In his last go-around in the squared circle, Henry competed unsuccessfully in WWE's Greatest Royal Rumble 2018 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

