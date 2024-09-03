Retired WWE Legend claims he could have the best match of 2024 with MJF if he returned after a 6-year absence

A WWE Hall of Famer recently claimed that him wrestling against MJF would have been the best match of the year. The name in question is none other than Mark Henry.

The World's Strongest Man last wrestled in the 50-Man Royal Rumble match at the WWE Greatest Royal Rumble PPV event in Saudi Arabia in 2018. Henry has appeared in many onscreen roles since then in both WWE and AEW. The veteran recently departed from the Jacksonville-based promotion.

In a recent chat on Episode One of Huge Pop with Donnie DaSilva and Jimmy Korderas, the former World Champion claimed that he could have the match of the year against former AEW World Champion MJF. Mark Henry explained how he would improvise the spots with Friedman before the initial matchup.

Trending

"If I were to match with MJF, it would be the best match that anybody saw this year. Because I would make sure that he looked like a million bucks, because my goal is to make him look like a million bucks, and then I’m gonna ask him in return, hey, I know how to make me look this way. But we gotta do this and we gotta do this, and it’s not your place to pick me up or push me and run me. Now, you can dropkick me in the back and run me into the post. But if I’m 400 pounds, what is (that) gonna look like? You grabbing me and running me into the post? The psychology and the understanding of what to do is nonexistent anymore." H/T:[PostWrestling]

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry shares an interesting detail about signing with AEW in 2021

Mark Henry shockingly signed with AEW in 2021 as a coach and helped build up the talent behind the scenes. The veteran also did some commentary on AEW Rampage but never stepped inside the squared circle to wrestle a match.

In a recent interview on the Huge Pop podcast, The World's Strongest Man revealed that he took a pay cut to sign with Tony Khan's promotion.

"I took a pay cut to go work at AEW. Don’t get it twisted. I went there because I wanted to get experience being an executive and I wanted to help that company flourish and help those people that were over there be better than they were and you ask the talent, did Mark Henry try to help you? Hell yes. All the time. He would come and tell me this and I would try it and they would come and, ‘Man! That was good! Thank you.’ That’s what I was working for," Henry said. (H/T Ringside News)

Mark Henry recently left All Elite Wrestling and was seen on Monday Night RAW along with his son Jacob Henry a couple of weeks ago. It will be interesting to see if the legend returns to WWE television in some capacity.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback